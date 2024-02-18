0
Sunday 18 February 2024 - 09:10

Anti-Netanyahu Protests Take Place in Occupied Palestine

Anti-Netanyahu Protests Take Place in Occupied Palestine
During the Saturday night action, Rothschild Street in Caesarea was blocked.

Three protesters were arrested, TASS reported.

Caesarea is the seaside residence of the Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In Tel Aviv, anti-Netanyahu demonstrations resumed near the regime's war ministry compound, where participants had previously opposed judicial reforms.

After the Zionist police declared the demonstration illegal and gave the order to disperse, the Zionist forces removed the demonstrators from the road.

In al-Quds, a demonstration was held near the Prime Minister's residence. The demonstrators demanded the quick release of prisoners held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and that Netanyahu reverse his February 14 decision not to send an Israeli delegation to Cairo to negotiate a deal with Hamas.
