Ayatollah Khamenei Receives People of East Azarbaijan Province

Islam Times - The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a group of people from East Azarbaijan province on Sunday.

The meeting was held on the occasion of the 1978 uprising of the people of Tabriz on Sunday.Referring to the upcoming parliamentary elections and the Assembly of Experts elections, which are scheduled to be held on March 1, the Leader stated that everyone should participate in the elections, stressing that elections are the main pillar of the Islamic establishment.The elections are the way to reform the country, he added.He further stressed that political differences should not affect the national unity of the Iranians against the enemies.