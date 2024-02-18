Netanyahu Vowes to Launch Rafah Offensive, Defying World Calls for Ceasefire

Islam Times - Israeli PM Netanyahu vowed an imminent operation in Rafah on the border with Egypt will happen and over 1.4 million displaced will be moved north to Khan Younis, even as fighting continues to rage there.

Netanyahu had reportedly ordered his army to prepare for an all-out offensive in Rafah, the last shelter of displaced civilians.The call has drawn regional and international warnings about a human disaster, with many analysts suggesting that the move will mark a dramatic juncture in the five-month war.However, Netanyahu vowed to press on with a "powerful" assault."We will fight until complete victory and this includes a powerful action also in Rafah," the Israeli PM held.He at the same time pointed to the differences with the US, but said he will start the cooperation even if Biden administration voices opposition.Referring to Friday airstrikes on Rafah by the Israeli regime, Hamas resistance movement emphasized that the US government and President Joe Biden personally gave the prime minister of this regime a green light and provided financial and military support to him and are complicit in these crimes."Given the deplorable situation of Rafah city, which houses nearly 1.4 million Palestinians and its streets have been turned into refugee camps, the attack of the Zionist army on this city is a multifaceted crime and insistence on genocide and forced migration and expands the scope of crime against our nation," Hamas statement said.The movement at the same time vowed to deter the Israeli offensive.Regional and international sides have also warned about the operation.Iranian foreign minister on Monday warned of "severe consequences" after Israeli premier vowed to take further action in Rafah in the south of Gaza."Extending the scope of war crimes and genocide of the occupying Israeli regime to the Palestinian refugees in Rafah will have severe consequences for Tel Aviv," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on X.The UN court ICJ has also rejected a permission for call for intervention in Rafah, saying the offensive will mark a crime against humanity.The French President Emmanuel Macron, a backer of Israel in its war, also warned Netanyahu in a phone call, reported the BBC, telling him the human cost of Israel's operation in Gaza was "intolerable".