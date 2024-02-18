0
Russia Views Ukrainian Issue as Matter of Life, Death: Putin

Russia Views Ukrainian Issue as Matter of Life, Death: Putin
Putin made the comments in an interview with All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company journalist Pavel Zarubin, TASS reported.

The Russian president said it was important to get across to the Russian and foreign viewers how much significance Russia attaches to "everything that happens in the Ukrainian direction."

"For them (the West) this is about improving their tactical position, but for us this is about our destiny, a matter of life and death. I wanted people who will listen to this (interview with Carlson) to realize that. It’s not up to me to judge whether it hit the mark or not," Putin said.

The interview with Carlson was published overnight on February 9. A significant part of the two-hour conversation was devoted to the Ukrainian conflict and Russia's relations with the US, NATO and the West as a whole.

The journalist previously said he had tried to conduct an interview with the Russian leader last year, but was banned from doing so by the US government.
