Sunday 18 February 2024 - 21:26

Mexicans Rally As Support for Palestine Grows in Latin America

Mexicans Rally As Support for Palestine Grows in Latin America
This is just one of several events taking place in Mexico City this weekend, including fundraisers, art, and food events, all aimed at demonstrating solidarity by Mexican citizens with Palestinians in Gaza.

There has been a change in attitudes, not only in Mexico but across Latin America, over the past few months. In January, Mexico and Brazil joined South Africa in calling for an investigation by the International Court of Justice. Additionally, Mexico and Chile called for an investigation by the International Criminal Court into alleged crimes.

There is a growing sense, not just in Mexico but throughout Latin America, of support for Palestinian liberation and a distancing from Israel.
