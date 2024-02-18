No Terrorist Group Allowed in Afghanistan: Official

Islam Times - The Afghan caretaker government won't allow any terrorist group to operate from Afghanistan, chief spokesman of the administration Zabihullah Mujahid has said.

"I clearly declare that Afghanistan is safe. It has a responsible government, and the government is committed that no outside group is allowed to operate in Afghanistan or be present in Afghanistan," a local television channel, Tolonews, quoted Mujahid on Sunday as saying, Xinhua reported.The official made the remarks amid reports of the alleged presence of more than 20 terrorist groups including al-Qaeda and Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) in war-ravaged Afghanistan.