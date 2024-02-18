0
Sunday 18 February 2024 - 21:27

No Terrorist Group Allowed in Afghanistan: Official

Story Code : 1117072
No Terrorist Group Allowed in Afghanistan: Official
"I clearly declare that Afghanistan is safe. It has a responsible government, and the government is committed that no outside group is allowed to operate in Afghanistan or be present in Afghanistan," a local television channel, Tolonews, quoted Mujahid on Sunday as saying, Xinhua reported.

The official made the remarks amid reports of the alleged presence of more than 20 terrorist groups including al-Qaeda and Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) in war-ravaged Afghanistan.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
Ukraine Can’t Join NATO during Conflict: Dutch PM
Ukraine Can’t Join NATO during Conflict: Dutch PM
18 February 2024
US Threatens to Veto Ceasefire Proposal at UNSC for 3rd Time
US Threatens to Veto Ceasefire Proposal at UNSC for 3rd Time
18 February 2024
Elections Bedrock of Islamic Republic: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elections Bedrock of Islamic Republic: Ayatollah Khamenei
18 February 2024
Anti-Netanyahu Protests Take Place in Occupied Palestine
Anti-Netanyahu Protests Take Place in Occupied Palestine
18 February 2024
Munich Insecurity Conference
Munich Insecurity Conference
18 February 2024
Israel Turns Gaza Hospital into
Israel Turns Gaza Hospital into 'Military Base': Health Ministry
18 February 2024
US-Free Region Requires Concerted Action: Iranian Diplomat
US-Free Region Requires Concerted Action: Iranian Diplomat
18 February 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah: X Influenced by Zionist Lobby
17 February 2024
Israeli Forces Block WHO Medicine, Fuel for Nasser Hospital
Israeli Forces Block WHO Medicine, Fuel for Nasser Hospital
17 February 2024
Germany Not Becoming Party to Conflict under Agreement with Ukraine: Scholz
Germany Not Becoming Party to Conflict under Agreement with Ukraine: Scholz
17 February 2024
Arab League Designates 60 “Israeli” Organizations as Terror Entities
Arab League Designates 60 “Israeli” Organizations as Terror Entities
17 February 2024
Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes
Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes
17 February 2024