Most Americans Believe Biden Admin Doing A Bad Job Handling Influx of Migrants: Pew

Islam Times - Most Americans believe that the Biden administration is doing a bad job handling the current influx of migrants into the US, according to data released Friday by the Pew Research Center.

Eighty percent of Americans said that the US government is doing a “very good” or “somewhat bad” job when it comes to “dealing with the large number of migrants seeking to enter the US at the border with Mexico” in the released data. Only 18 percent said it is doing a “very good” or “somewhat good” job in dealing with the migrants, The Hill reported.The release of the data comes in the wake of the failure of a bipartisan border security deal in the Senate last week, which former president Donald Trump was heavily opposed to and called a “death wish” for his party shortly after its release.“Only a fool, or a Radical Left Democrat, would vote for this horrendous Border Bill, which only gives Shutdown Authority after 5000 Encounters a day, when we already have the right to CLOSE THE BORDER NOW, which must be done,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.“This Bill is a great gift to the Democrats, and a Death Wish for The Republican Party. It takes the HORRIBLE JOB the Democrats have done on Immigration and the Border, absolves them, and puts it all squarely on the shoulders of Republicans,” Trump continued.Other findings in the Pew data included 57 percent of Americans saying that the current situation at the southern border with the sizable amount of migrants wanting to come into the country is leading to “(m)ore crime in the US” Thirty-nine percent said that the situation at the border “(d)oesn’t have much impact on crime in the US, while three percent said it is leading to “(l)ess crime in the US.”The Pew data comes from a survey conducted between Jan. 16 and 21 featuring responses from 5,140 people and a margin of error of plus or minus 1.7 percentage points. The question of how the US government is handling migrants at the southern border featured responses from 2,569 people and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.