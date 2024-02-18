0
Sunday 18 February 2024 - 21:33

Iran Reacts to New US Assistance to Zionist Israeli Regime

Story Code : 1117079

"The approval of $14 billion worth of aid by the United States to the Zionist regime in the Senate of that country, which comes from the pockets of American taxpayers, means that Netanyahu and other executioners present at the scene of the unequal battle in Gaza will receive a daily reward of $100 million dollars from America for the killing of innocent Palestinian civilians," the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani said in a post on his X account.

Emphasizing that the Zionist regime's genocide in Gaza must be stopped, the Iranian spokesman added, "Only corrupt and authoritarian structures built on the basis of killing people can spend so much on the massacre of innocents."

The Senate early Tuesday passed a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
