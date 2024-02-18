0
Sunday 18 February 2024 - 21:34

Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit

Story Code : 1117080
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
Leaders at an African Union summit in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Saturday condemned Israel’s offensive in Gaza and called for its immediate end.

In reaction, the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement emphasized in a statement on Sunday that, "We in the Islamic Resistance Movement of Hamas welcome the final statement the 37th African Union summit in Addis Ababa – the capital of Ethiopia – which calls for an end to the war, collective punishment and genocide against the Palestinian people, an end to the blockade and the implementation of the decisions of the International Court of Justice on Gaza, and we hope that all African countries will convert the statement into practical measures to help stop the war and genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."

This movement also demanded an end to all relations with the criminal Zionist regime and supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people until they achieve their legitimate national rights.

Hamas also appreciated the statements of the Brazilian president, who described what the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip are facing as a holocaust.

This movement announced that Lula da Silva's words revealed the high level of the Zionist regime's crimes that are taking place with the cover and support of the United States.

Hamas asked the International Court of Justice to consider the comments of the President of Brazil regarding the anti-human rights actions of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian nation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
Ukraine Can’t Join NATO during Conflict: Dutch PM
Ukraine Can’t Join NATO during Conflict: Dutch PM
18 February 2024
US Threatens to Veto Ceasefire Proposal at UNSC for 3rd Time
US Threatens to Veto Ceasefire Proposal at UNSC for 3rd Time
18 February 2024
Elections Bedrock of Islamic Republic: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elections Bedrock of Islamic Republic: Ayatollah Khamenei
18 February 2024
Anti-Netanyahu Protests Take Place in Occupied Palestine
Anti-Netanyahu Protests Take Place in Occupied Palestine
18 February 2024
Munich Insecurity Conference
Munich Insecurity Conference
18 February 2024
Israel Turns Gaza Hospital into
Israel Turns Gaza Hospital into 'Military Base': Health Ministry
18 February 2024
US-Free Region Requires Concerted Action: Iranian Diplomat
US-Free Region Requires Concerted Action: Iranian Diplomat
18 February 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah: X Influenced by Zionist Lobby
17 February 2024
Israeli Forces Block WHO Medicine, Fuel for Nasser Hospital
Israeli Forces Block WHO Medicine, Fuel for Nasser Hospital
17 February 2024
Germany Not Becoming Party to Conflict under Agreement with Ukraine: Scholz
Germany Not Becoming Party to Conflict under Agreement with Ukraine: Scholz
17 February 2024
Arab League Designates 60 “Israeli” Organizations as Terror Entities
Arab League Designates 60 “Israeli” Organizations as Terror Entities
17 February 2024
Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes
Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes
17 February 2024