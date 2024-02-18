Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit

Islam Times - The Palestinian Hamas movement welcomed the African summit's statement that urged for an "immediate end" to the Palestine-Israel conflict and called for international solidarity with Palestine.

Leaders at an African Union summit in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Saturday condemned Israel’s offensive in Gaza and called for its immediate end.In reaction, the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement emphasized in a statement on Sunday that, "We in the Islamic Resistance Movement of Hamas welcome the final statement the 37th African Union summit in Addis Ababa – the capital of Ethiopia – which calls for an end to the war, collective punishment and genocide against the Palestinian people, an end to the blockade and the implementation of the decisions of the International Court of Justice on Gaza, and we hope that all African countries will convert the statement into practical measures to help stop the war and genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."This movement also demanded an end to all relations with the criminal Zionist regime and supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people until they achieve their legitimate national rights.Hamas also appreciated the statements of the Brazilian president, who described what the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip are facing as a holocaust.This movement announced that Lula da Silva's words revealed the high level of the Zionist regime's crimes that are taking place with the cover and support of the United States.Hamas asked the International Court of Justice to consider the comments of the President of Brazil regarding the anti-human rights actions of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian nation.