Hezbollah Reports of New Successful Attacks on Israeli Sites

Media sources reported on Sunday about the exchange of fire between Lebanon's Hezbollah and the Zionist regime of Israel's army.According to Al Jazeera's report, two missiles were fired from southern Lebanon towards the "Zabdin" barracks in the occupied Shebaa Farms.The official Lebanese news agency also reported that the Israeli fighter jets attacked a house in the "Yaroun" district, but there were no casualties.​Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance said in a statement later that, "Direct hits achieved as our fighters targeted a building where Israeli soldiers are stationed in the settlement of Yir’on."