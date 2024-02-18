US Threatens to Veto Ceasefire Proposal at UNSC for 3rd Time

Islam Times - The US has signaled it would veto an Algerian push at the UN Security Council (UNSC) to demand an urgent ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The US media reported that the vote at the 15-member body is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (Feb 20) and the draft of the proposal was put forward two weeks ago. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the text could sabotage ongoing “sensitive negotiations” aimed at hammering out a peace deal.For Algeria’s proposal to get adopted, at least nine members need to vote in favor, in addition to no vetoes by the permanent members—the US, UK, China, Russia, and France.“The United States does not support action on this draft resolution. Should it come up for a vote as drafted, it will not be adopted,” Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement Saturday.Since the war in Gaza began on Oct 7, the US has vetoed two proposals aimed at forcing a humanitarian peace deal. The US has abstained twice when proposals were tabled regarding boosting humanitarian aid to Gaza and calling for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in the fighting.According to media reports, the US diplomats are engaging intensely with those from Israel, Qatar, and Egypt to seek a peace deal and secure the release of Zionist prisoners.