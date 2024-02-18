0
Sunday 18 February 2024 - 21:38

US Threatens to Veto Ceasefire Proposal at UNSC for 3rd Time

Story Code : 1117084
US Threatens to Veto Ceasefire Proposal at UNSC for 3rd Time
The US media reported that the vote at the 15-member body is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (Feb 20) and the draft of the proposal was put forward two weeks ago. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the text could sabotage ongoing “sensitive negotiations” aimed at hammering out a peace deal.

For Algeria’s proposal to get adopted, at least nine members need to vote in favor, in addition to no vetoes by the permanent members—the US, UK, China, Russia, and France.

“The United States does not support action on this draft resolution. Should it come up for a vote as drafted, it will not be adopted,” Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement Saturday.

Since the war in Gaza began on Oct 7, the US has vetoed two proposals aimed at forcing a humanitarian peace deal. The US has abstained twice when proposals were tabled regarding boosting humanitarian aid to Gaza and calling for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in the fighting.

According to media reports, the US diplomats are engaging intensely with those from Israel, Qatar, and Egypt to seek a peace deal and secure the release of Zionist prisoners.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
Ukraine Can’t Join NATO during Conflict: Dutch PM
Ukraine Can’t Join NATO during Conflict: Dutch PM
18 February 2024
US Threatens to Veto Ceasefire Proposal at UNSC for 3rd Time
US Threatens to Veto Ceasefire Proposal at UNSC for 3rd Time
18 February 2024
Elections Bedrock of Islamic Republic: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elections Bedrock of Islamic Republic: Ayatollah Khamenei
18 February 2024
Anti-Netanyahu Protests Take Place in Occupied Palestine
Anti-Netanyahu Protests Take Place in Occupied Palestine
18 February 2024
Munich Insecurity Conference
Munich Insecurity Conference
18 February 2024
Israel Turns Gaza Hospital into
Israel Turns Gaza Hospital into 'Military Base': Health Ministry
18 February 2024
US-Free Region Requires Concerted Action: Iranian Diplomat
US-Free Region Requires Concerted Action: Iranian Diplomat
18 February 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah: X Influenced by Zionist Lobby
17 February 2024
Israeli Forces Block WHO Medicine, Fuel for Nasser Hospital
Israeli Forces Block WHO Medicine, Fuel for Nasser Hospital
17 February 2024
Germany Not Becoming Party to Conflict under Agreement with Ukraine: Scholz
Germany Not Becoming Party to Conflict under Agreement with Ukraine: Scholz
17 February 2024
Arab League Designates 60 “Israeli” Organizations as Terror Entities
Arab League Designates 60 “Israeli” Organizations as Terror Entities
17 February 2024
Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes
Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes
17 February 2024