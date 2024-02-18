0
Sunday 18 February 2024 - 21:39

Zionist Regime Conducts New Aggression in S Lebanon

Story Code : 1117085
Zionist Regime Conducts New Aggression in S Lebanon
Lebanese media announced that Israel carried out 2 missile attacks on a house in the Yaroun region and had no casualties.

They also targeted the Beit Leif area with a missile attack.

The Zionist regime military also announced that in an artillery attack, they targeted Hezbollah positions in the areas of Alma al Shaab and al Dahira, in southwestern Lebanon, near the demarcation line with occupied lands.

The Zionist forces claimed that these targets were infrastructures used by the Lebanese Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Hezbollah issued a statement last night, announcing that it has targeted another military position of the Zionist regime in the north of the occupied territories.

Hezbollah and the Israeli regime have been trading near daily cross-border fire since the Israeli bombardment of Gaza and the ground offensive began in October.

Hezbollah says its operations are meant to support Gaza’s resistance.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
Ukraine Can’t Join NATO during Conflict: Dutch PM
Ukraine Can’t Join NATO during Conflict: Dutch PM
18 February 2024
US Threatens to Veto Ceasefire Proposal at UNSC for 3rd Time
US Threatens to Veto Ceasefire Proposal at UNSC for 3rd Time
18 February 2024
Elections Bedrock of Islamic Republic: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elections Bedrock of Islamic Republic: Ayatollah Khamenei
18 February 2024
Anti-Netanyahu Protests Take Place in Occupied Palestine
Anti-Netanyahu Protests Take Place in Occupied Palestine
18 February 2024
Munich Insecurity Conference
Munich Insecurity Conference
18 February 2024
Israel Turns Gaza Hospital into
Israel Turns Gaza Hospital into 'Military Base': Health Ministry
18 February 2024
US-Free Region Requires Concerted Action: Iranian Diplomat
US-Free Region Requires Concerted Action: Iranian Diplomat
18 February 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah: X Influenced by Zionist Lobby
17 February 2024
Israeli Forces Block WHO Medicine, Fuel for Nasser Hospital
Israeli Forces Block WHO Medicine, Fuel for Nasser Hospital
17 February 2024
Germany Not Becoming Party to Conflict under Agreement with Ukraine: Scholz
Germany Not Becoming Party to Conflict under Agreement with Ukraine: Scholz
17 February 2024
Arab League Designates 60 “Israeli” Organizations as Terror Entities
Arab League Designates 60 “Israeli” Organizations as Terror Entities
17 February 2024
Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes
Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes
17 February 2024