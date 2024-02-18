Zionist Regime Conducts New Aggression in S Lebanon

Islam Times - The Zionist regime carried out artillery attacks on some areas of southern Lebanon Sunday morning.

Lebanese media announced that Israel carried out 2 missile attacks on a house in the Yaroun region and had no casualties.They also targeted the Beit Leif area with a missile attack.The Zionist regime military also announced that in an artillery attack, they targeted Hezbollah positions in the areas of Alma al Shaab and al Dahira, in southwestern Lebanon, near the demarcation line with occupied lands.The Zionist forces claimed that these targets were infrastructures used by the Lebanese Hezbollah.The Lebanese Hezbollah issued a statement last night, announcing that it has targeted another military position of the Zionist regime in the north of the occupied territories.Hezbollah and the Israeli regime have been trading near daily cross-border fire since the Israeli bombardment of Gaza and the ground offensive began in October.Hezbollah says its operations are meant to support Gaza’s resistance.