Head of Israeli Regime Makes Embarrassing Gaffe

Islam Times - Head of the Israeli regime Isaac Herzog, attempting to whitewash the regime’s genocidal war in Gaza, made an embarrassing gaffe, when he wanted to introduce a book called "The End of the Jews."

Addressing the audiences at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday, Herzog alleged that the book was written by Mahmoud al-Zahar, one of the founders of Hamas. He also claimed that the book was seized by Israeli soldiers during one of their recent raids into the Gaza Strip.According to Arabi 21 news website, the book is available at the main library of the Israeli regime, and the complete information about it was written on a card inside the book.The book was written by Egyptian author Abu Al-Fida Muhammad Ezzat Arif in 1990 and was published in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.Herzog, while trying to use the book as an excuse to attribute an anti-Semitic ideology to Hamas, made the embarrassing gaffe when he told the lie about the name and position of its author because the Egyptian writer has nothing to do with the Palestinian resistance movement.This proves that Tel Aviv authorities are attempting to shift global focus away from the crimes committed in the Gaza Strip by participating in international meetings and disseminating falsehoods.