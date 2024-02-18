0
Sunday 18 February 2024 - 21:45

US Strikes Areas of Yemen: Military

Story Code : 1117091
It said it struck three mobile antiship cruise missiles, one unmanned underwater vessel, and one unmanned surface vessel on Saturday.

“This is the first observed Houthi employment of a UUV since attacks began on Oct. 23,” the US military said in a post on X.

Central Command said it had determined the missiles and vessels presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the area.

The announcement came amid heightened tensions in the region, with Houthi fighters carrying out attacks on vessels linked to the US, UK, and Israel in the Red Sea in a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

London and Washington have responded by hitting Houthi targets in Yemen multiple times.

Since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7th, the Yemeni army and Houthi fighters have joined the conflict to support the people of Gaza. They announced that they would target ships carrying goods to Israel's occupied territories. They want a ceasefire and an end to the killing of the people of Gaza by Israel.
