European Parliament Calls for FIFA Suspension of Israel

Islam Times - A group of European Parliament members called on FIFA and UFA to show a tough reaction to the Israeli regime for its genocide in Gaza.

The European Parliament members called for the suspension of Israel from international football matches due to its war crimes against the people of Gaza.It was a written request by a group of European Parliament representatives in the form of a letter to the International Football Federation (FIFA) and the European Football Union (UEFA).In the past 5 months, the Israeli regime has killed about 29,000 Palestinians in its war on the people of Gaza, according to the Palestinian local media, 70% of whom were women and children.FIFA and UEFA both are committed to promoting equality, respect, and guaranteeing human rights through football but all of these are being violated today in the Gaza Strip, the letter said.Earlier 12 Arab countries namely Palestine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Syria, and Yemen along with the Iranian Football Federation asked FIFA to suspend the Israeli federation.The members of the European Parliament say football should not justify the occupation of the Palestinian people's lands and the massacre of them.