0
Monday 19 February 2024 - 09:07

Israeli Strikes Kill More than 70 Palestinians in Gaza Strip

Story Code : 1117181
Palestinian media outlets, citing medical sources, reported that more than 70 civilians were killed and others, mostly children and women, were wounded in Israeli aerial and artillery strikes targeting areas in the Nuseirat refugee camp, Zuwaida area, and Deir al-Balah city.

Sources said that the bodies of 16 people were brought to hospitals following the Israeli attack on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Five bodies, most of whom are children, were also recovered from under the rubble following the Israeli bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli shelling also targeted the neighborhoods of Shuja'iyya, Zeitoun, Tel al-Hawa, and Sheikh Ijlin in Gaza City.

Medical sources said that the Israeli occupation has carried out 13 massacres in the past 24 hours, according to WAFA Agency.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese TV channel Al Mayadeen reported that at least 28 people remain trapped under the rubble of a residential building destroyed by Israeli forces in Rafah.

The number of civilians killed since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza on October 7 has risen to 28,985, mostly women and children. At least 68,883 others were injured.
