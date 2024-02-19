NASA to Launch 2nd Mars Habitat Experiment Next Spring

Islam Times - American space agency NASA has announced that the second of the one-year Mars habitat experiments, dubbed "Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA)" will begin next spring.

The second Mars habitat experiment will involve challenges such as resource constraints, equipment failures, communication delays, and other environmental stressors that volunteers may encounter during a Mars mission, according to a statement posted on the space agency’s website on Friday.During the experiment, the volunteer team will be responsible for tasks such as lunar walks, robotic operations, habitat management, exercise, and crop cultivation, Anadolu Agency reported.Volunteers will live in the "Mars Dunes Alpha" shelter, which was created using 3D printers.