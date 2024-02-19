0
Monday 19 February 2024 - 09:12

Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General

In comments at an event on Monday, held in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas to unveil two new patrol and combat vessels, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said the regional situation is delicate and critical.

The aggressive US army that had apparently withdrawn from the region to some extent is looking for excuses to immediately return to the region, the commander warned.

He said the Al-Aqsa Storm operation that Palestinian fighters launched outside Gaza on October 7 provided a pretext for the US to deploy forces to the Mediterranean Sea, the Red Sea, and the western parts of the Indian Ocean and justify its unwavering support for the child-murdering Zionist regime’s crimes.

On the fate of the Gaza war, General Baqeri said the Zionist regime will definitely suffer an irreparable and unprecedented defeat, adding, “No power will be able to change the fate of this war.”

He also hailed the Iranian armed forces’ deterrent power as a reliable shield protecting people and their security, giving an assurance that the military forces take every single threat seriously and are prepared to combat any threat.
