0
Monday 19 February 2024 - 09:22

Brazil’s President: ‘Israel’ Committing Genocide against Palestinians

Story Code : 1117189
Brazil’s President: ‘Israel’ Committing Genocide against Palestinians
Lula made the remarks during a collective interview in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa on Sunday, where he was attending an African Union summit.

“What’s happening in the Gaza Strip isn’t a war, it’s a genocide,” Lula said, adding, “It’s not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It’s a war between a highly prepared army and women and children.”

He further stated: “What’s happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people hasn’t happened at any other moment in history. Actually, it has happened: when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.”

Lula further criticized the United States’ decision to suspend contributions to the United Nations Agency for Assistance to Palestine Refugees in the Middle East [UNRWA] after “Israel” alleged that some of the agency’s staff had participated in the resistance group’s attack in early October last year.

“What is the size of the solidarity heart of those people who are not selling that in the Gaza Strip, there is not a war, but a genocide?”, Lula said.

“Oh, there is something wrong with an institution that collects money, hurry up, it’s wrong. But do not suspend humanitarian aid for people who have been trying to build their state for many decades,” he added.

South Africa files a case against “Israel” with the International Court of Justice, accusing the regime of committing genocide in Gaza.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” Foreign Minister Israel Katz has reacted to Lula’s harsh comments, saying he will summon Brazil’s ambassador for a reprimand over the Brazilian president’s criticism of “Israel’s” conduct in Gaza. 

“No would will compromise ‘Israel’s’ right to defend itself,” Katz said in a post on X, adding that Brazil’s envoy would be summoned on Monday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
Brazil’s President: ‘Israel’ Committing Genocide against Palestinians
Brazil’s President: ‘Israel’ Committing Genocide against Palestinians
19 February 2024
Yemeni Armed Forces Target British Ship That Risks Sinking, Downs US Plane
Yemeni Armed Forces Target British Ship That Risks Sinking, Downs US Plane
19 February 2024
Siding with Ben Gvir, Netanyahu Plans to Limit Palestinians Al-Aqsa Access on Ramadan
Siding with Ben Gvir, Netanyahu Plans to Limit Palestinians Al-Aqsa Access on Ramadan
19 February 2024
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
18 February 2024
Ukraine Can’t Join NATO during Conflict: Dutch PM
Ukraine Can’t Join NATO during Conflict: Dutch PM
18 February 2024
US Threatens to Veto Ceasefire Proposal at UNSC for 3rd Time
US Threatens to Veto Ceasefire Proposal at UNSC for 3rd Time
18 February 2024
Elections Bedrock of Islamic Republic: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elections Bedrock of Islamic Republic: Ayatollah Khamenei
18 February 2024
Anti-Netanyahu Protests Take Place in Occupied Palestine
Anti-Netanyahu Protests Take Place in Occupied Palestine
18 February 2024
Munich Insecurity Conference
Munich Insecurity Conference
18 February 2024
Israel Turns Gaza Hospital into
Israel Turns Gaza Hospital into 'Military Base': Health Ministry
18 February 2024
US-Free Region Requires Concerted Action: Iranian Diplomat
US-Free Region Requires Concerted Action: Iranian Diplomat
18 February 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah: X Influenced by Zionist Lobby
17 February 2024