Monday 19 February 2024 - 09:24

Yemeni Armed Forces Target British Ship That Risks Sinking, Downs US Plane

On his Monday announcement, Saree underlined that “The British ship was directly hit. It suffered catastrophic damages and came to a complete halt. As a result of the extensive damage the ship suffered, it is now at risk of potential sinking in the Gulf of Aden,” noting that “During the operation, we made sure that the ship’s crew exited safely.”

“In Hodeidah, the Yemeni air defenses were able to down an American [MQ9] plane with a suitable missile while it was carrying out hostile missions against our country on behalf of the Zionist entity,” he mentioned.

The Yemeni leader underlined that “We won’t hesitate to take more military measures and carry out more qualitative operations against all hostile targets in defense of the beloved Yemen and in confirmation of support of the Palestinian people.”

“Our operations in the Red and Arab seas will not stop until ‘Israel’ ends its aggression and lifts the siege on Gaza,” Saree vowed.
