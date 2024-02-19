Siding with Ben Gvir, Netanyahu Plans to Limit Palestinians Al-Aqsa Access on Ramadan

Islam Times - “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sided on Sunday with his far-right so-called “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, endorsing restrictions on 1948 Palestinians’ access to the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.

“Israeli” Channels 12, 13, Haaretz, and other outlets reported that the decision diverged from the recommendations of parts of the security establishment.An “Israeli” governmental source told Channel 12 news that the decision was not final, and was still being considered.Meanwhile, the Zionist entity’s PM office later pushed back at the reports with a vague statement that said the premier “made a balanced decision that allows freedom of religion with necessary security limits, which have been set by professional officials.”“Any other report is incorrect,” the statement added, without elaborating on what decision was made and what restrictions will be put in place.Ben Gvir seeks to only allow worshipers over the age of 70 in to the Al-Aqsa, Ynet news said. According to Channel 12, the criteria will likely end up allowing men over 60 and children up to the age of 10 to enter the complex. The precise number is expected to be decided according to police recommendations, Haaretz reported.