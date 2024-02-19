Islam Times - Western politicians' statements on the death of Alexey Navalny are boorish, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He said the investigation is underway and all necessary measures are being taken, but so far the results of the investigation have not been made public."In conditions where there is no information, we consider it absolutely inadmissible to make such, let's say, frankly boorish statements," the spokesman emphasized. "This is inappropriate for statesmen from whose mouths we have heard such statements. And these statements, of course, cannot harm the head of our state, but they absolutely do not benefit those who make such statements," he stated, TASS reported.Peskov did not comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's reaction to Navalny's death. "I have nothing to add to what has been said on this issue," the Kremlin spokesman explained.When asked whether there was already a report on the reaction of the head of state, he answered in the negative. "No, there has not been," the spokesman said.The Federal Penitentiary Service’s Directorate for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region said on February 16 that Navalny had died in a penal colony. According to the penitentiary authority, Navalny felt sick after a walk and fainted. Medics arrived immediately but their more than 30-minute resuscitation efforts failed.Peskov slammed the West’s statements concerning Navalny’s death as rabid and totally inadmissible, bearing in mind that there is no official information about the cause of his death.