Landslide Kills 25 in East Afghanistan

Islam Times - At least 25 people were killed and 10 others injured as a landslide struck a village in the Norgaram district of east Afghanistan's Nuristan province on Sunday, district Governor Qari Habibullah Sabir said Monday.

The disaster took place in the wake of heavy rain and snow in Tatin Dara area of Norgaram district late Sunday night, the official said, adding women and children are among the victims, Xinhua reported.Rescue operations have been continuing, the official said.At least 20 houses were also destroyed or badly damaged due to the landslide.Confirming the incident, spokesman for national disaster authority Mullah Janan Saeq said that the number of casualties would change.Parts of Afghanistan including the capital city Kabul have been receiving rain and snowfall since Sunday afternoon.