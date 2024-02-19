Israeli Forces Arrest 25 Palestinians in West Bank Raids

Islam Times - Israeli forces have arrested at least 25 Palestinians in overnight and Monday morning raids in the occupied West Bank, according to a joint statement by the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society.

The arrests, which included former prisoners, were concentrated in Hebron (Al-Khalil), with additional detentions in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Nablus, Jericho, and Jerusalem al-Quds.More than 7,100 Palestinians have been arrested since October 7, including those released after detention, the statement noted.In the city of Qalqilya, Israeli forces arrested two Palestinian men, while two more were detained in Nablus, and a man and his son were picked up in Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah. Another arrest was reported in Bethlehem.Elsewhere, the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, saw Israeli military raids, with property destruction, vehicle damage, and the arrest of at least three Palestinians, according to Wafa news agency. Confrontations erupted, with the military deploying smoke bombs.Additional raids and arrests were reported in Qalqilya city, the towns of Hajjah and Kafr Qaddum near Qalqilya, the village of al-Arooj east of Bethlehem, the Fawwar camp south of Hebron, the town of Beit Ummar north of Hebron, the village of Kobar north of Ramallah, and the town of Jabal Mukaber south of occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds.Israeli forces also arrested a man from the Shu’fat camp north of occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds and beat a man from Hebron.Meanwhile, Ireland’s Foreign Minister Micheal Martin expressed hope for EU unanimity on sanctions against Zionist settlers in the West Bank, citing global shock at Gaza's "inhumanity." Martin said, "Ireland favors sanctions on violent settlers in the West Bank," noting the absence of unity in the EU's Foreign Affairs Council. He described Gaza's current conditions as a "hell on earth" for its people.