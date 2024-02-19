0
Monday 19 February 2024 - 21:49

Palestinian Resistance Condemns Israel's Plan to Restrict Al-Aqsa Access during Ramadan

The resistance group stated that these restrictions would violate the freedom of worship in the holy mosque and demonstrate Israel's intention to increase its attacks on the mosque during Ramadan.

The statement urged Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem Al-Quds, the occupied West Bank, and Israel to reject and resist this "criminal decision," encouraging them to "take action and flock to Al-Aqsa Mosque." Israeli regime foreign minister Israel Katz has stated that the government will allow worship at Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan, and the restrictions would only be for security reasons.

However, Israel's far-right security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has expressed a desire to limit the number of Palestinians entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan. Ben-Gvir, formerly a fringe, Palestinian-hating, religious far-right provocateur, now holds a key position in the Israeli government. Last June, he entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds and declared Israel "in charge," drawing condemnation from Palestinians after months of escalating tensions and violence.

Ahmad Tibi, a Palestinian member of the Israeli Knesset, has denounced Netanyahu's reported plan to ban prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan as a blatant infringement on the freedom of worship. Tibi described Netanyahu as a "captive" to the "convicted terrorist (minister) Ben-Gvir" and called for US President Joe Biden to impose sanctions on Ben-Gvir himself. Tibi also stated that the prohibition for Muslims, both from the West Bank and within the Green Line, to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan deserves discussion at the UN.
