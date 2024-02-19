Finland Not to Place US Nuclear Weapons on Its Territory: Prime Minister

Islam Times - Finnish authorities see no need to deploy the US nuclear arsenal on its territory, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said.

"There is no need for this (the deployment of US nuclear weapons in Finland), because NATO itself provides nuclear deterrence," the prime minister said in an interview with the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, TASS reported.He pointed out that the nuclear weapons already deployed in several countries of the alliance are sufficient to ensure NATO's security. Nevertheless, according to the prime minister, Finland is "preparing to participate in deterring (potential threats to the alliance) with conventional weapons."The US deploys its nuclear arsenal in NATO countries as part of the Nuclear Sharing Program. Earlier, Polish authorities expressed their desire to join the program. Finland became a member of NATO on April 4, 2023.