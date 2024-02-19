Brazil Recalls Its Ambassador in “Israel”

Islam Times - Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has recalled his country’s ambassador to the Zionist regime, according to media reports on Monday.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has recalled his ambassador to Israel for consultations, according to a column in newspaper Folha de S. Paulo published on Monday, media reported on Monday.The “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned earlier Lula's comments in which he drew a comparison between the Israeli Occupation aggression against Gaza and Holocaust.“[His remarks] crossed a red line,” said Netanyahu, “The words of the president of Brazil are shameful and alarming…This is about trivializing the Holocaust and trying to harm the Jewish people and Israel’s right to defend itself.”The Israeli Occupying regime summoned the Brazilian envoy for “stern reprimand”. The decision was made by Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Israel Katz.