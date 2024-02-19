Hezbollah Targets Different Israeli Sites at Border

Islam Times - The Lebanese Hezbollah movement said in different statements on Monday that its forces conducted several missile attacks on Israeli regime's military sites.

Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance said in a statement on Monday that its forces targeted the Birkat Risha site and their missiles hit the target.Hezbollah successfully targeted the Zionist Ramta site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, employing precision missile weaponry and scoring direct hits, Hezbollah said in its second statement.Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance further said in its third statement that its forces targeted the Zionist site of Al-Samaqa in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms.Meanwhile, Hezbollah news service said that the Zionist Israeli regime's army launched two raids in the vicinity of Ghaziyeh village in southern Lebanon.