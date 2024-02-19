0
Monday 19 February 2024 - 22:02

US Base in Syria's Koniko Gas Field Reportedly Attacked Again

Story Code : 1117331
US Base in Syria
A US military base in the Koniko natural gas field, in the northeastern Syrian governorate of Dair al-Zawr, came under attack by missile fire, sources have told local Syrian media on Monday. 

The U News agency reported on Monday, that the American military base in the Koniko gas field located in Eastern Syria was targeted in a rocket attack and several explosions took place there. Details of possible damage or casualties have not yet been released.
Comment


Featured Stories
ICJ Investigates Israeli Crimes for 2nd Time
ICJ Investigates Israeli Crimes for 2nd Time
Yemeni Forces to Strike US, UK Targets within Firing Range: Envoy
Yemeni Forces to Strike US, UK Targets within Firing Range: Envoy
19 February 2024
Medvedev: If Moscow Forced to Retreat, We’ll Nuke Washington, Berlin and London
Medvedev: If Moscow Forced to Retreat, We’ll Nuke Washington, Berlin and London
19 February 2024
Hamas, PIJ Warn of “Israel’s” Religious War on Al-Aqsa: Explosion Coming
Hamas, PIJ Warn of “Israel’s” Religious War on Al-Aqsa: Explosion Coming
19 February 2024
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
19 February 2024
Brazil’s President: ‘Israel’ Committing Genocide against Palestinians
Brazil’s President: ‘Israel’ Committing Genocide against Palestinians
19 February 2024
Yemeni Armed Forces Target British Ship That Risks Sinking, Downs US Plane
Yemeni Armed Forces Target British Ship That Risks Sinking, Downs US Plane
19 February 2024
Siding with Ben Gvir, Netanyahu Plans to Limit Palestinians Al-Aqsa Access on Ramadan
Siding with Ben Gvir, Netanyahu Plans to Limit Palestinians Al-Aqsa Access on Ramadan
19 February 2024
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
18 February 2024
Ukraine Can’t Join NATO during Conflict: Dutch PM
Ukraine Can’t Join NATO during Conflict: Dutch PM
18 February 2024
US Threatens to Veto Ceasefire Proposal at UNSC for 3rd Time
US Threatens to Veto Ceasefire Proposal at UNSC for 3rd Time
18 February 2024
Elections Bedrock of Islamic Republic: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elections Bedrock of Islamic Republic: Ayatollah Khamenei
18 February 2024
Anti-Netanyahu Protests Take Place in Occupied Palestine
Anti-Netanyahu Protests Take Place in Occupied Palestine
18 February 2024