A US military base in the Koniko natural gas field, in the northeastern Syrian governorate of Dair al-Zawr, came under attack by missile fire, sources have told local Syrian media on Monday.The U News agency reported on Monday, that the American military base in the Koniko gas field located in Eastern Syria was targeted in a rocket attack and several explosions took place there. Details of possible damage or casualties have not yet been released.