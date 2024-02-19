Top EU Diplomats Approve Naval Mission in Red Sea

Islam Times - The EU Foreign Affairs Council has given the green light to a military naval mission aimed at safeguarding navigation in the Red Sea.

Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani announced the approval of the naval operation Aspides (Shields) during the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.He highlighted Italy's leadership role in ensuring the protection of merchant ships and upholding free navigation in the Red Sea.Tajani described this decision as a significant stride towards a unified European defense strategy.Tajani emphasized that the mission's defense capabilities, which will utilize existing military assets in the region, will be reinforced.The military personnel involved will be authorized to defend against attacks, expanding the mission's scope beyond mere escort duties.He also clarified that the EU mission is not targeted at Iran and will not involve strikes on Yemeni territory.Against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip, the Yemenese army declared its intention to launch strikes on occupied territories and block vessels supporting Israel from traversing the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv halts its military actions in the Palestinian enclave.The army has been responsible for multiple attacks on civilian ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since mid-November last year.