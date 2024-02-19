ICJ Investigates Israeli Crimes for 2nd Time

Islam Times - The International Court of Justice, as of Monday, February 19, 2024, kicked off a six-session court procedure with a focus on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

The historic meetings, which will be held for a week at the Hague Peace Palace in the Netherlands, will be participated by 52 countries. It was in December 2022 that the UN General Assembly asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to provide its deliberative non-binding opinion on the legal consequences of the Israeli regime's policies and practices in the occupied territories of Palestine.The regime's case of occupation got started; it is the second case after the South African government filed a lawsuit in recent weeks against the regime in the International Court of Justice the verdict of which obliged the regime to stop genocide in Gaza.Palestinian representatives will speak on Monday, presenting their arguments, and after those 51 countries along with the League of Arab States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the African Union, are supposed to present speeches to the jury board.15 international judges follow up on the case until the final verdict is issued. The Israeli regime occupied the West Bank, East al-Quds, and Gaza in the 1967 war.As the Palestinian legal team has said, the Palestinian representatives argue that the Israeli occupation is illegal because it violates key principles of international law.They emphasize that the Israeli regime violated the ban on land occupation by annexing large parts of Palestinian lands to the occupied, violated the right of Palestinians to self-determination, and imposed a system of racial discrimination and apartheid on the Palestinian people.Today's meeting of the International Court of Justice is a result of the pressure of public opinion and independent pro-Palestinian groups in America and Europe, who are against the policies of Western governments in support of the Israeli regime.Today's ICJ session is a result of the pressure of the world's general public and independent pro-Palestinian groups in the US and Europe, who are against the supportive policies of the Western states for the Israeli regime.Still, the South African lawsuit against the Israeli regime emphasized the regime's genocide of the people in Gaza and the violation of the UN conventions.The Israeli leaders, ignoring international laws, have built a barrier wall in East al-Quds city, usurping the farms and homes of thousands of Palestinians, and have developed Israeli settlements in the West Bank and Gaza.Furthermore, the Israeli regime and its leaders have never adhered to international resolutions and laws and have used every opportunity to carry out their criminal actions against the Palestinians.The ICJ declared in 2004 a deliberative verdict that the regime's barrier wall, which separates occupied East al-Quds and part of the West Bank, is illegal and its construction should be stopped.The ICJ deliberative verdicts are effective in case the Israeli regime is held obliged to practice them, but recent years' records show that the leaders of the regime continue their illegal actions thanks to the support of the US and the West and do not care about the resolutions of the UN and the affiliated institutions.The unity of Islamic countries in support of the Palestinian people and their demands along with the termination of some Arab states' normalization of ties with the Israeli regime is one of the factors that can force Tel Aviv to abide by the UN resolutions.