0
Monday 19 February 2024 - 22:07

Amir-Abdollahian Leaves Tehran for Colombo, Sri Lanka

Story Code : 1117334
Amir-Abdollahian Leaves Tehran for Colombo, Sri Lanka
Iranian Foreign Minister said about his trip to Sri Lanka via a tweet saying: "I am going to Sri Lanka to meet and talk with the high-ranking officials."

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated: "Consultation to expand cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, agriculture, science and technology, technical and engineering services, etc. is on our common agenda."

On August 5, 2023, the Iranian Foreign Minister met with Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister to confer on expanding bilateral interactions.
Comment


Featured Stories
ICJ Investigates Israeli Crimes for 2nd Time
ICJ Investigates Israeli Crimes for 2nd Time
Yemeni Forces to Strike US, UK Targets within Firing Range: Envoy
Yemeni Forces to Strike US, UK Targets within Firing Range: Envoy
19 February 2024
Medvedev: If Moscow Forced to Retreat, We’ll Nuke Washington, Berlin and London
Medvedev: If Moscow Forced to Retreat, We’ll Nuke Washington, Berlin and London
19 February 2024
Hamas, PIJ Warn of “Israel’s” Religious War on Al-Aqsa: Explosion Coming
Hamas, PIJ Warn of “Israel’s” Religious War on Al-Aqsa: Explosion Coming
19 February 2024
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
19 February 2024
Brazil’s President: ‘Israel’ Committing Genocide against Palestinians
Brazil’s President: ‘Israel’ Committing Genocide against Palestinians
19 February 2024
Yemeni Armed Forces Target British Ship That Risks Sinking, Downs US Plane
Yemeni Armed Forces Target British Ship That Risks Sinking, Downs US Plane
19 February 2024
Siding with Ben Gvir, Netanyahu Plans to Limit Palestinians Al-Aqsa Access on Ramadan
Siding with Ben Gvir, Netanyahu Plans to Limit Palestinians Al-Aqsa Access on Ramadan
19 February 2024
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
18 February 2024
Ukraine Can’t Join NATO during Conflict: Dutch PM
Ukraine Can’t Join NATO during Conflict: Dutch PM
18 February 2024
US Threatens to Veto Ceasefire Proposal at UNSC for 3rd Time
US Threatens to Veto Ceasefire Proposal at UNSC for 3rd Time
18 February 2024
Elections Bedrock of Islamic Republic: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elections Bedrock of Islamic Republic: Ayatollah Khamenei
18 February 2024
Anti-Netanyahu Protests Take Place in Occupied Palestine
Anti-Netanyahu Protests Take Place in Occupied Palestine
18 February 2024