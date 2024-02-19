Amir-Abdollahian Leaves Tehran for Colombo, Sri Lanka
Iranian Foreign Minister said about his trip to Sri Lanka via a tweet saying: "I am going to Sri Lanka to meet and talk with the high-ranking officials."
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated: "Consultation to expand cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, agriculture, science and technology, technical and engineering services, etc. is on our common agenda."
On August 5, 2023, the Iranian Foreign Minister met with Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister to confer on expanding bilateral interactions.