Defense Ministry Aiding Iran’s Industries: Spokesman

Islam Times - A broad variety of Iranian industries are benefitting from the assistance and technical know-how provided by the Defense Ministry, a spokesman said.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday morning, Brigadier General Reza Talaee Nik said the Defense Ministry has transferred its capabilities and industrial technologies to the civilian sectors of Iran.Pointing to the policies to support the private sector, the spokesman said more than 2,000 items have been produced with the help and know-how offered by the Defense Ministry.He noted that the ministry has also carried out many technical and research projects in cooperation with 1,200 domestic knowledge-based companies.On the projects in the ship manufacturing industry, the general said the Defense Ministry works on the production of vessels with deadweight tonnage of 1,000 to 10,000 tons.He also noted that the export of defense equipment has risen by 40% compared to last year, saying the Defense Ministry strives to enhance the quality of products as well.In comments in November 2023, Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Mahdi Farahi said Iran’s export of military products rose to around $1 billion from March 2022 to March 2023.