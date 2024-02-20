Islam Times - The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is preparing to visit Tehran in March to address outstanding safeguards issues.

After a meeting with the foreign ministers of the European Union on Monday, Rafael Grossi announced that he will be traveling to Iran next month. This will be his first visit to the country in the past year, and he plans to discuss safeguard issues during his trip.In his latest interview with Reuters, Grossi claimed that Iran continues to enrich uranium well beyond the need for commercial nuclear use despite UN pressure to stop it, adding he wanted to visit Tehran to end the "drifting apart".He continued to claim that while the pace of uranium enrichment had slowed slightly since the end of last year, Iran was still enriching at an elevated rate of around 7 kg of uranium per month to 60% purity.Iran has always proved that it has never sought to produce nuclear weapons and the nature of its nuclear program is strictly peaceful and clear.