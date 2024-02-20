0
Tuesday 20 February 2024 - 08:06

IAEA's Grossi Due in Iran to Address Safeguards Issues

Story Code : 1117390
IAEA
After a meeting with the foreign ministers of the European Union on Monday, Rafael Grossi announced that he will be traveling to Iran next month. This will be his first visit to the country in the past year, and he plans to discuss safeguard issues during his trip.

In his latest interview with Reuters, Grossi claimed that Iran continues to enrich uranium well beyond the need for commercial nuclear use despite UN pressure to stop it, adding he wanted to visit Tehran to end the "drifting apart".

He continued to claim that while the pace of uranium enrichment had slowed slightly since the end of last year, Iran was still enriching at an elevated rate of around 7 kg of uranium per month to 60% purity.

Iran has always proved that it has never sought to produce nuclear weapons and the nature of its nuclear program is strictly peaceful and clear.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree
Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree
EU Warns Israel against
EU Warns Israel against 'Catastrophic' Invasion of Rafah
20 February 2024
Venezuela to be Part of BRICS Soon: Maduro
Venezuela to be Part of BRICS Soon: Maduro
20 February 2024
Iran Reminds UN of Responsibility to Help Palestine
Iran Reminds UN of Responsibility to Help Palestine
20 February 2024
ICJ Investigates Israeli Crimes for 2nd Time
ICJ Investigates Israeli Crimes for 2nd Time
19 February 2024
Yemeni Forces to Strike US, UK Targets within Firing Range: Envoy
Yemeni Forces to Strike US, UK Targets within Firing Range: Envoy
19 February 2024
Medvedev: If Moscow Forced to Retreat, We’ll Nuke Washington, Berlin and London
Medvedev: If Moscow Forced to Retreat, We’ll Nuke Washington, Berlin and London
19 February 2024
Hamas, PIJ Warn of “Israel’s” Religious War on Al-Aqsa: Explosion Coming
Hamas, PIJ Warn of “Israel’s” Religious War on Al-Aqsa: Explosion Coming
19 February 2024
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
19 February 2024
Brazil’s President: ‘Israel’ Committing Genocide against Palestinians
Brazil’s President: ‘Israel’ Committing Genocide against Palestinians
19 February 2024
Yemeni Armed Forces Target British Ship That Risks Sinking, Downs US Plane
Yemeni Armed Forces Target British Ship That Risks Sinking, Downs US Plane
19 February 2024
Siding with Ben Gvir, Netanyahu Plans to Limit Palestinians Al-Aqsa Access on Ramadan
Siding with Ben Gvir, Netanyahu Plans to Limit Palestinians Al-Aqsa Access on Ramadan
19 February 2024
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
18 February 2024