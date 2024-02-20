0
Tuesday 20 February 2024 - 08:09

Israel's Economy Shrinks by 19% in Q4 2023

Story Code : 1117395
Israel
The Zionist entity’s economy shrank at a 19.4 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter of 2023, Al-Manar reported.

It marks the deepest decline since the second quarter of 2020 when the economy dipped almost 30% as the coronavirus pandemic-related lockdowns hurt consumer spending and left many businesses closed, The Times of Israel reported.

The double-digit contraction that hit the economy during the war quarter compared with an expansion of 2.7% in the third quarter of 2023. Private consumption in the October to December period of 2023 plunged 26.9% and import of goods and services was down 42.4%.

Preliminary data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed the Israeli economy expanded by 2% in 2023 after growing at a fast pace of 6.5% in 2022. Private consumption decreased by 0.7% in 2023 after a 7.4% increase in 2022.

The import of goods and services fell in 2023 by 6.9%, after growing 12% in 2022. Exports of goods and services fell 1.1% in 2023 versus an increase of 8.6 in the year earlier.

The economic fallout from the war expected downturn in private consumption and demand, and investment in sectors such as construction, prompted the Israeli Finance Ministry, the Bank of Israel, and global credit rating agencies to cut their growth prospects for 2023 in recent weeks, as the fighting is estimated to cost the economy as much as NIS 255 billion, the report added.

The Zionist entity’s ongoing discriminatory attacks on Gaza have been costing billions of dollars to the Israeli economy, as Tel Aviv suffers from falling demand, rising costs, and labor shortages.

The cost of the call-up of reserve troops, as well as lower employee productivity in some sectors, amounts to $630 million per week, according to a report published by the Bank of Israel in November.

It said the economic cost does not reflect the costs of reduced demand, shortages of Palestinian and foreign workers, and other items.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree
Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree
EU Warns Israel against
EU Warns Israel against 'Catastrophic' Invasion of Rafah
20 February 2024
Venezuela to be Part of BRICS Soon: Maduro
Venezuela to be Part of BRICS Soon: Maduro
20 February 2024
Iran Reminds UN of Responsibility to Help Palestine
Iran Reminds UN of Responsibility to Help Palestine
20 February 2024
ICJ Investigates Israeli Crimes for 2nd Time
ICJ Investigates Israeli Crimes for 2nd Time
19 February 2024
Yemeni Forces to Strike US, UK Targets within Firing Range: Envoy
Yemeni Forces to Strike US, UK Targets within Firing Range: Envoy
19 February 2024
Medvedev: If Moscow Forced to Retreat, We’ll Nuke Washington, Berlin and London
Medvedev: If Moscow Forced to Retreat, We’ll Nuke Washington, Berlin and London
19 February 2024
Hamas, PIJ Warn of “Israel’s” Religious War on Al-Aqsa: Explosion Coming
Hamas, PIJ Warn of “Israel’s” Religious War on Al-Aqsa: Explosion Coming
19 February 2024
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
19 February 2024
Brazil’s President: ‘Israel’ Committing Genocide against Palestinians
Brazil’s President: ‘Israel’ Committing Genocide against Palestinians
19 February 2024
Yemeni Armed Forces Target British Ship That Risks Sinking, Downs US Plane
Yemeni Armed Forces Target British Ship That Risks Sinking, Downs US Plane
19 February 2024
Siding with Ben Gvir, Netanyahu Plans to Limit Palestinians Al-Aqsa Access on Ramadan
Siding with Ben Gvir, Netanyahu Plans to Limit Palestinians Al-Aqsa Access on Ramadan
19 February 2024
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
18 February 2024