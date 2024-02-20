Israel Military Preparing for 'Very Long Stay' in Gaza
Story Code : 1117396
A journalist embedded with Israeli forces reported that Israel’s military was “preparing for a very long stay” in Gaza and the road dissecting the coastal enclave was part of that long-term planning by Israel, the latest ISW/CTP report states.
On Monday, Palestinian fighters in Gaza used rocket fire to attack Israeli forces in the north and south of Gaza, and also used “man-portable air defense systems” to target Israeli helicopters and aerial drones, the monitors said.