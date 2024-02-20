0
Tuesday 20 February 2024 - 08:11

China Lambastes Israeli Occupation Acts in Rafah

China Lambastes Israeli Occupation Acts in Rafah
The spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, in a press conference commenting on Beijing's stance on the attacks of the Israeli occupation on Rafah, said: "China stands ready to work with all parties to hold a more broad-based, authoritative and effective international peace conference as early as possible, formulate a concrete timetable and roadmap for the implementation of the solution."

On the advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice, Mao said that China submitted its written statement on July 25 last year and will take part in the public hearings of the ICJ to have an in-depth elaboration on China’s policy propositions on the question of Palestine, state China’s positions on relevant international law issues regarding the right to self-determination, international humanitarian law, international human rights law and State responsibility, and express China’s firm support for the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights and interests. 219

At least 127 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza in the past 24 hours. Israeli bombardment has killed at least 28,985 Palestinians and wounded 68,883 since October 7. 
