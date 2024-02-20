0
Tuesday 20 February 2024 - 08:12

Palestinians Warn Israel over Plots in Ramadan

Story Code : 1117400
Palestinians Warn Israel over Plots in Ramadan
The Ramadan month is coming up this year as the Israeli regime has launched carnage in Palestine over five months. 

Palestinian resistance warned the Israeli regime over any plan to restrict Palestinians’ entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Ramadan month, vowing that such measures won’t go unanswered, Al-Manar reported.

The Islamic Jihad resistance movement warned against the Israeli plan to restrict access of worshipers to the holy compound during the month of Ramadan.

In a statement released on Monday, the resistance group said that the plan “indicates that the Israeli occupation cabinet has placed the holy mosque under direct targeting, as part of a systematic displacement and Judaization plan that the enemy government seeks to impose within the framework of the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing against our people in Gaza.”

The Islamic Jihad also called on the Palestinian people as well as Muslim and Arab people to take action in a bid to defend the sanctities, on top of which is Al-Aqsa Mosque. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree
Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree
EU Warns Israel against
EU Warns Israel against 'Catastrophic' Invasion of Rafah
20 February 2024
Venezuela to be Part of BRICS Soon: Maduro
Venezuela to be Part of BRICS Soon: Maduro
20 February 2024
Iran Reminds UN of Responsibility to Help Palestine
Iran Reminds UN of Responsibility to Help Palestine
20 February 2024
ICJ Investigates Israeli Crimes for 2nd Time
ICJ Investigates Israeli Crimes for 2nd Time
19 February 2024
Yemeni Forces to Strike US, UK Targets within Firing Range: Envoy
Yemeni Forces to Strike US, UK Targets within Firing Range: Envoy
19 February 2024
Medvedev: If Moscow Forced to Retreat, We’ll Nuke Washington, Berlin and London
Medvedev: If Moscow Forced to Retreat, We’ll Nuke Washington, Berlin and London
19 February 2024
Hamas, PIJ Warn of “Israel’s” Religious War on Al-Aqsa: Explosion Coming
Hamas, PIJ Warn of “Israel’s” Religious War on Al-Aqsa: Explosion Coming
19 February 2024
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
19 February 2024
Brazil’s President: ‘Israel’ Committing Genocide against Palestinians
Brazil’s President: ‘Israel’ Committing Genocide against Palestinians
19 February 2024
Yemeni Armed Forces Target British Ship That Risks Sinking, Downs US Plane
Yemeni Armed Forces Target British Ship That Risks Sinking, Downs US Plane
19 February 2024
Siding with Ben Gvir, Netanyahu Plans to Limit Palestinians Al-Aqsa Access on Ramadan
Siding with Ben Gvir, Netanyahu Plans to Limit Palestinians Al-Aqsa Access on Ramadan
19 February 2024
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
18 February 2024