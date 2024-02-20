Palestinians Warn Israel over Plots in Ramadan

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance groups warned the Israeli regime over the restriction of the Muslims' access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Ramadan month.

The Ramadan month is coming up this year as the Israeli regime has launched carnage in Palestine over five months.Palestinian resistance warned the Israeli regime over any plan to restrict Palestinians’ entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Ramadan month, vowing that such measures won’t go unanswered, Al-Manar reported.The Islamic Jihad resistance movement warned against the Israeli plan to restrict access of worshipers to the holy compound during the month of Ramadan.In a statement released on Monday, the resistance group said that the plan “indicates that the Israeli occupation cabinet has placed the holy mosque under direct targeting, as part of a systematic displacement and Judaization plan that the enemy government seeks to impose within the framework of the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing against our people in Gaza.”The Islamic Jihad also called on the Palestinian people as well as Muslim and Arab people to take action in a bid to defend the sanctities, on top of which is Al-Aqsa Mosque.