Islam Times - Iran has roundly dismissed as "baseless" US allegations that Tehran is transferring weapons and ammunition to Yemen, stressing that Washington is abusing the Security Council podium to pursue its short-sighted political objectives.

Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani, in a Monday letter addressed to the rotating president of the UN Security Council, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, brushed off the unfounded claims leveled against his country by the Alternate Representative for Special Political Affairs of the United States Mission to the United Nations.During the recent session of the United Nations Security Council on February 14, Robert Wood alleged that Iran is enabling and supporting the attacks being carried out by Yemeni naval units against Israeli-affiliated commercial vessels in the Red Sea, and has provided Yemen’s Armed Forces with advanced weapons in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions 2140 and 2216.“It is deeply regrettable that, once again, the representative of the United States has misused the Security Council platform to advance its short-sighted political agenda by spreading misinformation and baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the situation in Yemen and the Red Sea,” Iravani wrote in the letter.He underscored that Iran categorically rejects such baseless allegations, and regards them as a pretext used by the United States to justify and legitimize its illegal actions and military aggression against Yemen.“Iran remains committed to its adherence to Security Council Resolutions 2140 (2014) and 2216 (2015) and has not engaged in any activities in contravention of these resolutions, including the sale or transfer of arms or weaponry systems.“Moreover, Iran consistently advocates for the peaceful resolution of the Yemen crisis through diplomatic channels and underscores its dedication to maritime security and freedom of navigation,” the senior Iranian diplomat pointed out.Iravani also noted that Iran unequivocally condemns the US and British airstrikes against Yemen, stating the attacks flagrantly violate Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity, international law, the UN Charter as well as relevant Security Council resolutions, and pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability.The US and the UK have been carrying out strikes against Yemen after the Joe Biden administration and its allies offered the Tel Aviv regime unqualified support and said that Yemeni forces bear the consequences of their attacks against Israeli-owned ships or merchant vessels heading to the occupied territories.Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza in October after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed over 29,000 people and wounded nearly 70,000 individuals, come to an end.