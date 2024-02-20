0
Tuesday 20 February 2024 - 20:56

Iran: IRGC Ground Force Equipped with Suicide, Combat Drones

Story Code : 1117540
The IRGC Ground Force has recently received the ‘Shahed-131’ suicide drone and ‘Ababil-5’ combat drone.

With a length of 2.6 meters, Shahed-131 weighs 135 kg and can detonate targets within a radius of 900 km.

The Iranian drone had played a leading role in an IRGC drills that included exercises to attack the Zionist regime’s Dimona nuclear reactor with great accuracy.

Shahed-131 has also been employed in many operations against secessionist hostile groups in the Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq.

The other drone, Ababil-5, has been manufactured by the Defense Ministry.

Shorter wings allow the combat drone to carry a heavier payload of weapons. A retractable landing gear has expanded the angle of cameras in Ababil-5.

In October 2023, IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami said Iran’s homegrown drones that use artificial intelligence can wreck any desired part of a hostile naval target thousands of miles away from the mainland.
