Iran: IRGC Ground Force Equipped with Suicide, Combat Drones

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] furnished its ground troops with two homegrown drones used for assault and combat.

The IRGC Ground Force has recently received the ‘Shahed-131’ suicide drone and ‘Ababil-5’ combat drone.With a length of 2.6 meters, Shahed-131 weighs 135 kg and can detonate targets within a radius of 900 km.The Iranian drone had played a leading role in an IRGC drills that included exercises to attack the Zionist regime’s Dimona nuclear reactor with great accuracy.Shahed-131 has also been employed in many operations against secessionist hostile groups in the Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq.The other drone, Ababil-5, has been manufactured by the Defense Ministry.Shorter wings allow the combat drone to carry a heavier payload of weapons. A retractable landing gear has expanded the angle of cameras in Ababil-5.In October 2023, IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami said Iran’s homegrown drones that use artificial intelligence can wreck any desired part of a hostile naval target thousands of miles away from the mainland.