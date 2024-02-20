0
Tuesday 20 February 2024 - 21:01

Eisenkot Criticizes Bibi: ‘Israeli’ War Goals Stalled by Lack of Strategic Decision

Story Code : 1117541
A report on “Israeli” Channel 12 news Monday evening said the letter was sent a week ago, and included a warning by Eisenkot — a former “Israeli” army chief — that “there is an increasing difficulty in achieving the goals of the war.”

“No determinative decisions have effectively been made in three months. The war is conducted in accordance with tactical objectives, without meaningful moves to achieve the strategic objectives,” Eisenkot was quoted as writing.

Eisenkot reportedly set out a list of goals that need to be achieved: to reach a deal to bring back the remaining captives before Ramadan in mid-March; to prevent an escalation in the West Bank during Ramadan; returning evacuated citizens in the north and south; advancing a civilian alternative to Hamas rule in Gaza; and moving to the “third stage” of fighting in Gaza with spot raids amid overall stability.

The network said he concluded the letter with a criticism of Netanyahu for his repeated insistence that “Israel” will achieve “total victory” over Hamas.

“I am convinced that all cabinet members are interested in achieving total victory,” he was reported to write. “Together with the prime minister’s comment that total victory will be obtained within months, and with the understanding [this remark] was not only meant for propaganda purposes, it’s right to seriously deliberate this concept and clarify it operationally.”

Earlier this month, Kan channel reported on similar criticism by Eisenkot, who accused Netanyahu of wasting time in the war against Hamas and expressed concern that major decisions were being made unilaterally, when they were made at all.
