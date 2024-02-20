UN Experts: Palestinian Women, Girls in ‘Israeli’ Detention Raped, Physically Assaulted

Islam Times - UN experts on Monday decried reports of rape and physical assault of Palestinian women and girls held in “Israeli” detention.

The independent experts, part of the UN’s fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms of the Human Rights Council, confirmed in a statement receiving reports of Palestinian female detainees being subjected to “multiple forms of assault,” with at least two detainees reportedly raped, while others were threatened with rape and physical violence.They also described women being strip-searched by male “Israeli” officers and noted the circulation of degrading images of detainees online by “Israeli” soldiers.The statement also cited at least one report of a woman being held in a cage in the wind and rain.According to the statement, “hundreds” of Palestinian women and girls have been arbitrarily detained since 7 October and subjected to “inhumane and degrading treatment,” including assault, beatings, and the denial of food, medicine and period products.The experts also expressed “shock” over reports of arbitrary executions of Palestinian women and children who were taking shelter or fleeing “Israeli” aggression.“Some of them were reportedly holding white pieces of cloth when they were killed by the ‘Israeli’ army or affiliated forces,” the experts said.In January, a video revealed Hala Rashid Abd al-Ati being shot dead while her grandson was waving a white flag as they attempted to flee from Gaza City.The statement stressed that an unknown number of Palestinian women and children have reportedly gone missing after contact with the “Israeli” military.The experts added that they had received “disturbing reports of at least one female infant forcibly transferred by the ‘Israeli’ army into ‘Israel’, and of children being separated from their parents, whose whereabouts remain unknown”.“It is clear that the co-signatories are motivated not by the truth but by their hatred for Israel and its people,” the Israeli authorities said in a statement.The experts called for an independent investigation into the allegations which they said “amount to serious crimes under international criminal law that could be prosecuted under the Rome Statute.”“Those responsible for these apparent crimes must be held accountable and victims and their families are entitled to full redress and justice,” they added.