Tuesday 20 February 2024 - 21:05

Putin Gifts Kim Jong-un Luxury Automobile

A report in the North Korean state media said on Tuesday that the Russian vehicle was transferred to DPRK authorities on Sunday.

Kim Yo-jong, Kim’s younger sister, who is a senior public relations official in Pyongyang, called the gift “a clear demonstration of the special personal relationship” between Putin and her brother.

The two heads of state met in person last September, when Kim visited Russia’s Far East to tour some of its key civilian and military facilities. Putin accompanied him at the Vostochny cosmodrome, and showcased two Russian-made Aurus state cars at the time.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Kremlin, confirmed that the car given to Kim was an Aurus, but did not specify which model. Putin showed off a sedan and a limousine to his guest.

The Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute, abbreviated as NAMI, launched Aurus Motors in 2018, when the luxury cars made their foreign debut as part of Putin’s motorcade during his visit to Helsinki.

While originally intended as vehicles for state officials, in May 2021 Aurus launched its first civilian model, the Senat. Last year, production was launched in the United Arab Emirates.
