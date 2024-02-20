Israeli Gunboats Fire on Palestinian Fishing Boats

Islam Times - Israeli gunboats have opened fire on small Palestinian boats fishing off Gaza's coast.

"Under the Israeli blockade (before the war), Palestinians used to be able to fish up to 37km (23 miles) out to sea, but not anymore," said Abu Azzoum.This threatens a vital food source in the enclave, where only limited aid trucks have been allowed in by Israel, far below the urgent needs, according to the United Nations.The UN has warned of widespread famine-like conditions in Gaza, affecting most of the 2.3 million Palestinians living there.Desperation is growing in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, where flour mills have stopped."There is no wheat. The price of one bag of wheat today has reached more than 3,000 shekels, or more than $1,000," said a Palestinian man operating a flour mill.Israel, controlling entry points, has refused to allow more aid into Gaza despite international pressure, a United Nations Security Council resolution in December, and interim rulings by the International Court of Justice.Its planned ground invasion into Rafah only promises to worsen the humanitarian situation.About 1.4 million Palestinians are in Rafah, displaced by previous Israeli attacks, some multiple times. Hundreds have begun fleeing Rafah in the past few days as Israel remains adamant on its promise to attack despite international pressure.