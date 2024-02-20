0
Tuesday 20 February 2024 - 21:13

Israeli Troops Fire at Palestinians Seeking Aid in Gaza

Story Code : 1117549
Al Jazeera verified footage showing hundreds in Gaza City running to get food items delivered by the UN in boxes on trucks amid gunfire.

"Desperate and hungry Palestinians are running out of options," said Al Jazeera's Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from southern Gaza.

A Palestinian man said that people lack the minimum necessities of life and are risking their lives for basic items.

"People put themselves and their lives in danger for little things for their families," he said.

Israel, which controls entry points, has refused to allow more aid into Gaza despite international pressure, a United Nations Security Council resolution in December, and interim rulings by the International Court of Justice.

Its planned ground invasion into Rafah, which it brands the “last bastion” of Hamas, only promises to make the humanitarian situation more dire.

About 1.4 million Palestinians are in Rafah, where they have been displaced by previous Israeli attacks, some multiple times. Hundreds have begun fleeing Rafah in the past few days as Israel remains adamant on its promise to attack despite international pressure.
