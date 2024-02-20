0
Tuesday 20 February 2024 - 21:15

Kremlin Dismisses Charges against Putin Concerning Navalny as Boorish, Unsubstantiated

Story Code : 1117550
Kremlin Dismisses Charges against Putin Concerning Navalny as Boorish, Unsubstantiated
He was speaking in response to a statement by Navalny's widow Yulia.

"We leave it without comment. Of course, these are absolutely unsubstantiated, boorish accusations (against) the head of the Russian state. But given that Yulia was widowed just (a few) days earlier, I will leave it without comment," Peskov said, TASS reported.

The Kremlin spokesman was also asked to comment on Navalnaya's remarks that her husband's body may not be released to relatives due to a wish to hide traces of some kind of poison.

"Frankly speaking, I am not familiar with this statement. But if something like this was pronounced, then these are nothing but unsubstantiated accusations. They are not backed up by anything. Not confirmed. In this case only for ethical reasons I can't evaluate these words properly," Peskov reacted.

On February 16, the department of the federal penitentiary service in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District reported the death of Alexey Navalny in a penal colony. According to the department, Navalny felt ill after a walk and lost consciousness. Medics immediately began to render aid. Resuscitation attempts lasted for more than half an hour.
Comment


Featured Stories
South Africa Accuses Israeli Regime of Not Complying with Judicial Orders
South Africa Accuses Israeli Regime of Not Complying with Judicial Orders
Putin: Russia Strongly against Nuclear Weapons Deployment in Space
Putin: Russia Strongly against Nuclear Weapons Deployment in Space
20 February 2024
Brazil Expels “Israeli” Ambassador, Recalls Its Ambassador Back Home
Brazil Expels “Israeli” Ambassador, Recalls Its Ambassador Back Home
20 February 2024
Yemen Warns Europe Not to Play with Fire, Asserts Unbreakable Stance
Yemen Warns Europe Not to Play with Fire, Asserts Unbreakable Stance
20 February 2024
Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree
Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree
20 February 2024
EU Warns Israel against
EU Warns Israel against 'Catastrophic' Invasion of Rafah
20 February 2024
Venezuela to be Part of BRICS Soon: Maduro
Venezuela to be Part of BRICS Soon: Maduro
20 February 2024
Iran Reminds UN of Responsibility to Help Palestine
Iran Reminds UN of Responsibility to Help Palestine
20 February 2024
ICJ Investigates Israeli Crimes for 2nd Time
ICJ Investigates Israeli Crimes for 2nd Time
19 February 2024
Yemeni Forces to Strike US, UK Targets within Firing Range: Envoy
Yemeni Forces to Strike US, UK Targets within Firing Range: Envoy
19 February 2024
Medvedev: If Moscow Forced to Retreat, We’ll Nuke Washington, Berlin and London
Medvedev: If Moscow Forced to Retreat, We’ll Nuke Washington, Berlin and London
19 February 2024
Hamas, PIJ Warn of “Israel’s” Religious War on Al-Aqsa: Explosion Coming
Hamas, PIJ Warn of “Israel’s” Religious War on Al-Aqsa: Explosion Coming
19 February 2024
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
19 February 2024