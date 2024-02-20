Kremlin Dismisses Charges against Putin Concerning Navalny as Boorish, Unsubstantiated

Islam Times - Allegations to the effect Russian President Vladimir Putin may be involved in the death of Alexey Navalny are absolutely unfounded, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He was speaking in response to a statement by Navalny's widow Yulia."We leave it without comment. Of course, these are absolutely unsubstantiated, boorish accusations (against) the head of the Russian state. But given that Yulia was widowed just (a few) days earlier, I will leave it without comment," Peskov said, TASS reported.The Kremlin spokesman was also asked to comment on Navalnaya's remarks that her husband's body may not be released to relatives due to a wish to hide traces of some kind of poison."Frankly speaking, I am not familiar with this statement. But if something like this was pronounced, then these are nothing but unsubstantiated accusations. They are not backed up by anything. Not confirmed. In this case only for ethical reasons I can't evaluate these words properly," Peskov reacted.On February 16, the department of the federal penitentiary service in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District reported the death of Alexey Navalny in a penal colony. According to the department, Navalny felt ill after a walk and lost consciousness. Medics immediately began to render aid. Resuscitation attempts lasted for more than half an hour.