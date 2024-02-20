0
Tuesday 20 February 2024 - 21:18

Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden's NATO Bid on Feb 26 after Long Delay

Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden
"Our group wishes to support" Sweden's NATO bid, the Fidesz party said in a document, asking the Speaker of Parliament to include the vote in its agenda next Monday, Reuters reported.

Fidesz has a huge majority in parliament.

Sweden applied to join NATO nearly two years ago, in a historic shift in policy prompted by the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

After a prolonged delay, Hungary will be the last NATO member to approve the Nordic country's bid to become the bloc's 32nd member.

Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson welcomed news of Hungary's plans to ratify Sweden's NATO membership.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban had signaled on Saturday that parliament could soon ratify the Swedish bid when it convenes for its new spring session.

"It's good news that our dispute with Sweden will soon be settled," Orban told supporters, without providing details.

Hungary could discuss deepening economic and defense cooperation with Sweden if the latter's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson were to visit Budapest, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

Hungary leases Gripen fighter aircraft made by Sweden's SAAB under a contract signed in 2001.
