Tuesday 20 February 2024 - 21:21

Israeli Forces Continue Conducting Raids across Occupied West Bank

Story Code : 1117555
The raids included a house search and vehicle inspection.

Overnight, raids and arrests were also reported in other parts of the territory, including Biddu, Beit Surik, Tubas, Allar, Beit Ummar, Sinjil, and Burqa, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

In the Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, a man was injured by bullet fragments and dozens of citizens were exposed to tear gas during confrontations with Israeli forces.

Additional raids and arrests were reported in Tubas, Burqa (Nablus), Qalqilya, Sinjil (north of Ramallah), Biddu (northwest of occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds), and Kafr Nima (west of Ramallah).

In Ramallah, Molotov cocktails hit Israeli military vehicles, with two military trucks being targeted by at least three petrol bombs.

Wafa news agency also reported the release of Muhammad Muhammad Abd al-Majid Sharqiya, a 50-year-old prisoner from the village of Zabuba, west of Jenin, after 23 years in Israeli custody.
