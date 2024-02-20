Pro-Palestinian Rallies across US Demand Ceasefire in Gaza

Islam Times - Pro-Palestinian protesters in several US cities staged rallies, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to President Joe Biden's support for Israel, with thousands marching to Israeli diplomatic offices.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters stopped traffic on a major highway in San Francisco, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to Biden's arms support for Israel.In Atlanta, pro-Palestinian marchers gathered in 10th and Piedmont Avenue before marching to the Israeli Consulate on Spring Street, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza."We've been seeing this horrible destruction of Palestinian life in Gaza, and it's reaching a critical point right now in Rafah," said march organizer Estevan Hernandez.Chanting and waving flags, pro-Palestinian protesters in downtown Seattle pressed for a Gaza ceasefire. The demonstration began at Westlake Center and saw protesters marching southbound, at Pine Street.Hossam Nasr, a leader in amplifying the pro-Palestine voice in Seattle, emphasized solidarity with Gaza's people. "We came here to show that the people of Seattle stand with Palestine, especially when Israel started already bombing Rafah," Nasr said.The protesters distributed flyers criticizing tech giants Google and Amazon for $1.2 billion contracts with the Israeli government and military. They marched against these actions, hoping to bring attention to corporate involvement in the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.These rallies underscore the resilience of the pro-Palestine cause in the US, aiming to halt the war and propose peace.