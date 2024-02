Islam Times - One civilian was killed and three others were wounded in the Ukrainian military’s strike on the center of Donetsk, emergency services of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

"According to preliminary information, one civilian was killed and at least three others were wounded," the emergency services said.The Ukrainian military shelled the center of Donetsk from 155mm artillery guns, the emergency services specified.The emergency services told TASS earlier on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had shelled the center of Donetsk, with shells hitting the area at the intersection of University Street and Panfilov Avenue.